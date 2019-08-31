Woman beaten to death by miscreants, daughters injured: Police

Etawah (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A 45 year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death while her two daughters were seriously injured by unidentified miscreants, who barged into their house in the Chipaiti locality here on Saturday afternoon, police said.The incident occurred in a densely-populated area of the city.According to Circle Officer (CO) Chandrapal Singh, three to four men, armed with lathis, barged into the house of Asha Devi Shukla and attacked her.The two daughters of the woman, who were also allegedly beaten up by the miscreants, received serious injuries, the CO said, adding that all three were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared Shukla dead.A case has been registered. The cause of the crime was not immediately known. PTI CORR SAB RC