Woman beaten to death over dowry

/R Baghpat (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district after their dowry demands were not met, police said on Monday. According to the deceased's father, Puja got married to Saurav Rana in May last year. Immediately after marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 5 lakh in cash and a car, which he could not meet. The woman died after she was beaten badly with sticks in Doghat area on Saturday night. An FIR has been registered against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and others, the police said. Puja's husband has been detained while others are absconding, the police said, adding that an investigation was on.