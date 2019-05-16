Woman beaten to death over dowry in Shamli, husband arrested

Muzaffarnagar, May 16 (PTI) A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand in Balheda village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.Ruma was killed on Wednesday under Jhinjhana police station area, they said.A case has been registered and her husband Achin Kumar, father-in-law Chuhad Singh and sister-in-law Sonia were arrested, police said.The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on, they saidRuma was married to Achin three years ago and since then she was being harassed over dowry by her husband, they added. PTI CORR RCJ