Woman beaten to death over land dispute

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after they were allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Monday. Sukhmala and her husaband Rakesh were on their field at Mohiddinpur village in Pura Mufti area on Sunday when Mahedav reached there with his relatives and attacked them with sticks, the police said. Both of them were injured and rushed to the hospital, where Sukhmal died during treatment. The condition of her husband was stated to be stable, an officer said. An FIR has been lodged and a search is on to nab the accused, the officer added.