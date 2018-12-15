scorecardresearch
Woman burnt to death over dowry demand in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 15 (PTI) A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her in-laws over dowry demand in Bhopa village in the district, police said Saturday.According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father Friday, he alleged that his daughter was burnt alive by her in-laws when she failed to fulfil their dowry demands.Police has registered a case against the woman's husband, Station House Officer B P Singh said.The father and the brother of the man are absconding and search is on to trace them, he said. PTI CORR KJ

