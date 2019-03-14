Woman, caught while stealing at Delhi factory, dies after being beaten up by locals: Police

(Eds: Updating with quote of family member) New Delhi, March 14 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman died after being allegedly beaten up by locals when she along with another woman was caught while stealing at a manufacturing unit of pressure cookers in north Delhi's Samaipur Badli area, police said Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday, when a group of around seven-eight women entered the factory's godown after breaking its wall. While they were trying to allegedly steal items, the women were caught by labourers and a scuffle broke out, police said.While the other women managed to flee, the two women were allegedly beaten up by the labourers and a few locals, officials said.When police reached the spot, one of the two women complained of uneasiness. They were then taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and after primary treatment were discharged, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said.The two women were officially arrested at the hospital and was presented before a magistrate, he said.After the magistrate ordered their judicial custody, the 37-year-old woman was again taken to the hospital as she complained of uneasiness. She succumbed there during treatment, Sharma added.The son of the deceased woman said he received a call from police on Wednesday evening informing him about his mother's arrest."Police told me that my mother was arrested and is hospitalised. When I reached the hospital to check on her, I learnt that she was brutally thrashed by locals. But some of my family members alleged that she was beaten up by the police as well," Arvind, son of the deceased woman, said.Police, however, denied involvement of their personnel and said the woman was not even made to visit the police station and was arrested at the hospital and presented before a magistrate.A magisterial probe has been initiated into the death, officials said. Prima facie, it appears that the woman died due to internal injuries, however, the exact cause of the death can be ascertained through the postmortem report, which was yet to come, police said. PTI AMP NIT AMP SOMSOM