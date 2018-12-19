Woman, children die after consuming poison in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her two children died in Rajasthan's Ajmer district after they apparently consumed some poisonous substance, police said Wednesday. Meena Devi, her son Jitendra, 7, and daughter Yogita, 5, residents of Soniyana village, died while undergoing treatment at the JLN Hospital, Ajmer, on Tuesday, SHO, Jawaja Police Sation, Lakshman Singh Rajawat said. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he added. Rajawat said the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. The husband of the deceased woman was at home when the trio consumed poison. An empty poison bottle was recovered from the spot, he said. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPc and the matter will be further investigated by a sub-divisional magistrate, the officer said. PTI AG AQS