Woman claiming to be JD(U) MP Mahendra's wife arrested, Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court they have arrested a woman, who claims to be the legally wedded wife of JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, in connection with the recovery of jewellery of the actual wife of the legislator.The submission was made before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal by the crime branch of Delhi police, which is investigating the alleged wrongful confinement of Prasad's legally wedded wife by the other woman.Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the crime branch, told the court that the woman claiming to be Prasad's wife has been arrested and sent to police custody for two days.According to a status report filed by the crime branch, the woman was arrested after Prasad's wife filed a complaint alleging that her jewellery had been taken away by her and she was not returning it despite repeated requests.On October 9, the report states, the woman was interrogated and, thereafter, arrested from The Leela Hotel, where she had been staying since the court directed her to live separately from Prasad for four weeks.It also states that a letter has been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) here for opening a Look Out Circular (LOC) to restrain the arrested woman from travelling abroad and that her passport has been deposited with the high court registry.During the hearing, the arrested woman's lawyers told the court that they had requested the police in writing to allow her to meet Prasad, but permission was denied.Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, who also appeared for police, told the court that permission was not given as no emergent need was cited by the lady to meet Prasad.The arrested woman's lawyers also contended that Prasad's son, who had moved a habeas corpus plea in the court, alleging his mother was being illegally confined by the other woman, was allegedly a motivated person and he has moved into the parliamentarian's residence to takeover its possession.The high court's order directing the arrested woman to live separately from Prasad came on the habeas corpus petition.The arrested woman's lawyers also said that the son has been disowned by Prasad.The allegations were refuted by the son's lawyers, who said he has moved in with his mother at the parliamentarian's residence as per her wishes.The bench, however, was not convinced and said he can meet his mother for a whole day, but he cannot stay there or occupy the premises.The court told the arrested woman's lawyers they can raise this grievance, regarding the disowned son, in a separate application and subsequently, relevant orders shall be passed. PTI HMP SKV HMP ABHABH