Woman coast guard official commits suicide

Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) A woman coast guard official allegedly ended her life by jumping from an apartment here Sunday, police said. "Deputy Commandant in Coast Guard Sneha Katyat jumped from an apartment and ended her life. She was 21," Ashok Kumar Saroj, SHO, PGI police station said. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, he said, adding investigation is on in the matter. PTI NAV SRY