Woman commits suicide after failing in BSc exam

Mathura (UP), Jul 4 (PTI)A college student allegedly hanged herself at a guest house here after failing an exam, police said Thursday. Twinkle Kesari (21), a resident of Shastri Nagar in Kanpur, hanged herself from a railing outside the room she had rented at the guest house in Chowki Bagh Bahadur here Wednesday, they said. She was found dead Thursday, police said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Kesari was a BSc student and took the extreme step after failing the exam. Her parents said she did not tell them about the results, police said. She had told her parents that she was going to Mathura for an exam, they said. PTI CORR CK