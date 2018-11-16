scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Woman commits suicide by jumping before train

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here, police said Friday. According to the police, the woman was identified as Anuradha Gupta. Gupta jumped before a train near Reshuvihar level-crossing in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh Thursday evening. The body has been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding an investigation was on. PTI CORR SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos