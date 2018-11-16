Woman commits suicide by jumping before train

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train here, police said Friday. According to the police, the woman was identified as Anuradha Gupta. Gupta jumped before a train near Reshuvihar level-crossing in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh Thursday evening. The body has been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding an investigation was on. PTI CORR SMNSMN