Woman commits suicide by jumping front of metro train in Delhi, services affected

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A married woman allegedly killed herself by jumping in front of a metro train at a Yellow Line station on Friday, officials said.The incident, which delayed the services on the busy corridor, took place at Adarsh Nagar metro station in the morning. The woman got hit by the train that was going towards Vishwavidyalaya Station from Jahangirpuri station."An SDM inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken according to its report," a senior police official said. The Yellow Line connects Jahangirpuri station in northwest Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. PTI KND AMP KND TIRTIR