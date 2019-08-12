Woman commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area with her family claiming dowry harassment, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Mohini, they said. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the police, the woman got married to Rahul in 2012. In a police complaint, the woman's family alleged that around 1.40 pm on Sunday, they received a call from Mohini's in-laws that she had committed suicide. The family has alleged foul play. They alleged that Mohini was a victim of domestic violence and was harassed by her in-laws for dowry. When police reached the spot, they found the body hanging. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and the report is being awaited following which further legal action will be taken. PTI AMP AMP TIRTIR