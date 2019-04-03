Woman commits suicide in southwest Delhi's Kishan Garh area

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in southwest Delhi's Kishan Garh area, police said Wednesday. The woman, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, was preparing for competitive exams here and living at a rented house in Kishan Garh area, they said. The incident occurred on Tuesday and police said they were informed about it around 10.30 pm by the house owner.The woman left behind a suicide note stating that she was taking this extreme step by her wish and does not hold anyone responsible for the same, the senior police officer said. The body was preserved in mortuary. It will be handed over to her family after post-mortem, police said. PTI AMP PLB DPB