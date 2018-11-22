Woman commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Banda (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, embarrassed about a youth barging into her house while her family was away, allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday in a village under Dehat Kotwali police station area, they said.The youth, identified as Surendra Sharma, lives in deceased's neighbourhood. He barged into the woman's house when she was alone, Inspector in-charge Balendu Gautam said. While fleeing, he was caught by the woman's brother, beaten up and handed over to the police. Soon after, a huge crowd gathered before the woman's house, prompting her to commit suicide by hanging herself in her room, he said.On a complaint filed by the deceased's uncle, a case has been registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and Sharma has been arrested, Gautam said.A probe has been ordered into the incident, he said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV