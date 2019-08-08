Woman constable commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide in Dwarka's Chhawla area, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Lalitha, a resident of Durga Vihar in Chhawla, they said. She took the extreme step at her rented accommodation, a senior police officer said.A 2006 batch pass out, the constable was posted at Chhawla Police Station, the officer added. PTI NIT RHL