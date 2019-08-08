scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Woman constable commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman constable of Delhi Police allegedly committed suicide in Dwarka's Chhawla area, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Lalitha, a resident of Durga Vihar in Chhawla, they said. She took the extreme step at her rented accommodation, a senior police officer said.A 2006 batch pass out, the constable was posted at Chhawla Police Station, the officer added. PTI NIT RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos