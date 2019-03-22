Woman constable hangs self in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) A woman constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Jalore district of Rajasthan, police said Friday. Geeta Vishnoi, 27, hanged herself from a ceiling hook in her quarter in Sanchore police station Thursday night, they said. Vishnoi lived alone, they added. "During preliminary investigation, it was found that she had sent a message to her brother saying that her officer had marked her absent on the day of Holi and she was therefore disturbed," Additional Superintendent of Police Binjaram Meena said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, he said. PTI SDA MAZ AQS