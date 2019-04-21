Woman critical after being shot at in UP

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified men in her house here, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday at Rumalpuri village in the Miranpur area here, they said. Radhika was performing her daily chores when the unidentified men entered her house and fired at her, Circle Officer Somender Kumar Negi said. She was taken to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical, he said. Investigation is underway, Negi added. PTI Corr AD AQS