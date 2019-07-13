Woman, daughter among 3 killed in separate road accidents in Himachal's Chamba

/R Shimla, Jul 13 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said Saturday. Sarita Shaalu, 35, and her daughter Pavini, 13, of Hardaspur village were killed after their car fell into a gorge near Panjpulla, Dalhousie, on Saturday when they were on their way to Pathankot from Chamba, they said. Sarita's husband Abhishek, 36, and their son Parichit ,7, were injured in the incident, police said. They were rushed to a nearby Dalhousie hospital, police added. In another accident, Sanjiv Kumar of Jhila Di Naali village was killed after his vehicle fell into a gorge near Bakhatpur Friday evening, they said. PTI DJI AQS