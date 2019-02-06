scorecardresearch
Woman, daughter dead in accident

Jalaun (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured when a two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Jalaun district, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred near Somai village in Orai area on Tuesday evening when Sudha (42) was returning home with her daughters -- Priya (19) and Baby (16) -- from a market, said Ait police station incharge Ganesh Shankar Misra. Sudha and Priya died on the spot while Baby was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital, the officer added. PTI COR SAB MAZHMB

