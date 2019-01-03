Woman, daughter found dead inside house in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter were found dead inside their house in the Miyan Kasba area of Shamli district, police said Thursday.The bodies of Kamla and her daughter Sonu were found Wednesday night, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said, adding that both victims appear to have been strangled by unidentified assailants.The bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation launched to ascertain the motive behind the murders, he said. PTI CORR MAZ IJT