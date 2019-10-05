Woman DCPCR official robbed of gold chain in Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A 34-year-old official of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) was robbed of her gold chain in Rohini's Sector-13 area when she was on her way home, police said on Saturday. The official was identified as Jyoti Rathee, a resident of Rohini Sector-13, they said. Rathee told PTI that the incident took place on Friday at around 9.15 am when she was returning home after dropping her son to school. "When I reached near my society gate, four men on two bikes came and hit me. Initially, I could not understand but when they hit me again, I fell on the ground and they fled the spot after snatching my chain," Rathee said. The woman alleged that when she approached the police, they filed an e-FIR under section of theft, instead of robbery or snatching. "After the incident, I reached Prashant Vihar police station which is around one and half kilometer away from the spot and reported the matter. The police officer, who was present in the station at that time, filed an e-FIR under theft sections instead of robbery or snatching," she said."The CCTV camera of my society was not working properly. I received footage from a nearby society which I gave to a police officer. A senior officer called and asked me to come to police station on Saturday where my statement was re-recorded and an filed FIR," Rathee claimed. A senior police official said disciplinary action has been initiated against the officer who filed the case under the section of theft. "We have added section of robbery in the FIR and a disciplinary action has been initiated against the concerned police officer who asked the woman to file e-FIR," the senior police official said. Earlier, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park. The incident took place on the evening of September 22 while she was returning home in an auto-rickshaw. The woman was on her way home after shopping in CR park when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone. In the struggle, she fell from the auto-rickshaw while the men fled the spot. PTI NITCK