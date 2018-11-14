Woman dead, 8 injured after SUV hits several vehicles in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A woman died and eight people were injured on Wednesday after the driver of an SUV lost control over its wheels and rammed it into several other vehicles near Meera Bagh traffic signal in outer Delhi, police said.The Fortuner hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt, they added.According to police, a woman died on the spot following the collision of vehicles and eight others, including the driver of the SUV, were injured.The SUV was badly damaged due to impact.Further details are awaited. PTI AMP SLB AMP SLB ABHABH