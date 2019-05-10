Woman delivers baby on moving train in UP

Muzaffarnagar, May 10 (PTI) A woman gave birth to a child in the running Indor-Amritsar express train near here on Friday, officials said.According to the Railway Police, Shakira was travelling from Meerut to Saharanpur when she developed labour pain.With the help of co-passengers including a doctor, the women delivered the baby successfully, the officials said. She was later taken to district hospital upon reaching at Muzaffarnagar railway station, they added.The condition of both the mother and the newborn is stable, officials said. PTI CORR RHL