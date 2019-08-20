Woman delivers on floor of govt hospital; probe ordered

Farrukhabad (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A woman was forced to deliver a baby on the corridor floor of a state-run hospital here after the staff failed to provide her a bed.Sanjo, 34, from Runi village under Jehanabad police station area, was brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital late Sunday night. But instead of admitted her, the hospital staff told her that there were no beds available, the woman's family members alleged on Tuesday.She then delivered the baby on the floor in a corridor of the hospital, her husband Sujit said. A video of the incident has gone viral.District Magistrate Monika Rani has ordered a probe and warned strict action will be taken against those found responsible."The CMO and the ACMO will probe the issue and give its report in three days' time. Stern action will be taken against the officials and staff members responsible for negligence," Rani said.Lohia Hospital CMS Kailash said the patient had come in a private vehicle and before she could be admitted, she delivered the baby. PTI COR SAB SMI ABHABH