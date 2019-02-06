Woman dies, 29 injured in two separate road accidents in J-K

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and 29 other passengers injured on Wednesday in two separate road accidents in Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said. The woman, identified as Muna Devi, died on the spot when the passenger bus she was travelling in turned turtle after the driver lost control of it near Nand Palace on the Dhar-Udhampur road, police said, adding that 22 others were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of four of them is stated to be serious, he said. In another accident, seven passengers were injured when a Jammu-bound bus was hit by a tractor-trolly at Hiranagar area along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district, police said. The injured were referred to Government Medical college hospital, Jammu, for treatment, the police officer said. PTI TAS AB MAZ CK