Woman dies after falling from Ferris wheel at UP fair while clicking selfie

Ballia (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died after she fell from a Ferris wheel a fair in UP's Ballia while clicking selfie, police said Monday.The incident happened Sunday at Dadri fair in Sadar area. The woman, Rani, was clicking selfie while taking a ride on the Ferris wheel. She lost balance and fell down, police said.She was rushed to the hospital, where she died duringtreatment.The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM

