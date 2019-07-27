Woman dies after falling into borewell

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A woman died after falling into a borewell pit in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district, officials said Saturday. The incident occurred in Sirsali village where the woman was returning from her farm and accidently fell into the rainwater-filled pit, they said. The woman could not spot the pit as the farm was inundated, SHO of Bamanwas police station Madan Lal said. The body was recovered by digging the land parallel to the pit, he said, adding it was handed over to the family after post-mortem. PTI SDA INDIND