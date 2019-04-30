Woman dies after man drags her from 2nd-floor residence

Gurgaon, Apr 29 (PTI) A woman died after her husband dragged her from their second-floor residence to the ground floor following a heated argument, a police official said Monday.The incident happened on Saturday night in Nai Basti area of old Gurgaon.Seema Gandhi was rescued by her son and admitted to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. She died on Sunday.The accused, identified as Prem Gandhi, was arrested from the residence, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.The couple had been fighting and indulging in verbal arguments over domestic issues, Bokan said.The woman had returned to her residence from her parents' home about 15 days ago.On Saturday evening, her mother-in-law abused her over some issue and later her husband dragged her from the the second floor to outside the residence. PTI CORR ABHABH