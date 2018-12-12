Woman dies after roof collapses due to heavy rains in Haryana

Ambala (Haryana), Dec 12 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman died Wednesday when the roof of her cattle enclosure collapsed due to heavy rains in the area, police said.The incident took place in Samleti village near Ambala Cantonment when, the woman, Veena, and her relative Karamjeet, were taking out the cattle from the enclosure, they said.The roof which was not in a good condition collapsed, killing the woman on the spot and injuring Karamjeet, police said.She was taken out of the debris by the neighbours who then took her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, while the injured was admitted to the Civil hospital, they said.The woman's body was handed over to her family after postmortem. PTI CORR SUN MAZ KJKJKJ