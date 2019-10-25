scorecardresearch
Woman dies of snake bite in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died after being bitten by a snake while cleaning her house ahead of Diwali in a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday at Dulawa village, located under the Thana Bhawan police station limits.Gita (20) was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, according to her father Yashpal. PTI CORR HDA RC

