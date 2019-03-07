Woman dies under mysterious circumstances, in-laws booked for dowry death

Noida (UP), Mar 7 (UP) A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida on Thursday, after which the police booked her husband and other in-laws for alleged dowry killing, officials said.Radha was living in a housing society in the Kasna area with husband Narendra (24) and the two had got married in May last year, the police said.According to the complaint, Radha's brother Shivkumar had received a phone call around 1 am informing him that she has been hospitalised due to some complications."When he reached the hospital, he was told his sister died during treatment and her in-laws were not found around in the hospital," a police official said.An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by her brother in which he claimed that her in-laws had been harassing her ever since the marriage for dowry money to the tune of Rs seven lakh, the official said."Her husband Narendra, his father-mother, sister, and his grandfather have been booked for alleged dowry death, the official said adding, they all are absconding and searches were underway to nab them. PTI KIS TIRTIR