Woman disrobed, beaten up by relatives in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) A married woman was reportedly disrobed, beaten and spat in her face by her maternal relatives in Rajasthan's Udaipur district when she demanded back the money which she had lent them, police said Monday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on October 11 when the woman went to her maternal uncle Kishan Lal to get back Rs 2 lakh. An FIR was registered in the case following a complaint by the victim woman on October 20, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amba Mata police station, Narayan Singh said.Lal, his wife Meera Bai, their daughters Deepika and Jyoti and sons Kuldeep and Vishu have been booked, he said. The matter is being probed, police added. PTI AG MAZ SRY