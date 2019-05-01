Woman doctor's body found with slit throat

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old doctor with her throat slit was found in her flat in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Garima Mishra, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said. Police were informed at 12 AM after which they went to the spot and found the body of the doctor lying in the two-room apartment. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said Mishra was allegedly killed by a male doctor, who stayed in the same building. Both of them were preparing for MD, he said. It is suspected that the doctor fled after allegedly killing the woman, he added. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed. PTI AMP SLB AMP DVDV