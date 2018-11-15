Woman, domestic help found murdered in Vasant Kunj Enclave

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A woman and her domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi, police said Thursday. The Vasant Kunj (south) Police Station was informed in the early hours of Thursday following which a team rushed to the spot. The deceased has been identified as Mala Lakhani and her domestic help, both in their fifties, a senior police officer said. Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress. PTI AMP DVDV