Woman drowns while bathing in river, husband washed away trying to save her, goes missing

Pauri (Uttrakhand), Apr 25 (PTI) A woman drowned in the Bhagirathi on Thursday while bathing in the river in the neighbouring Tehri district while her husband, who tried to save her, has gone missing after being swept away by strong currents, police said. Rahul Chandra (40) was bathing along with his wife Deepa (35) on the banks of Bhagirathi near the old bridge when she suddenly slipped and fell into the river, Devprayag SHO Vinod Singh Rana said. As she began drifting, her husband jumped into the river to save her but both of them were swept away by the strong currents, he said. While Deepa's body was recovered after hours of search near Vyasghat, Rahul is yet to be spotted, Rana said. Though originally from Kotdwar, the couple was staying at present in Meerut and had come to Devprayag via Rishikesh in the morning, the SHO said. PTI CORR ALM CK