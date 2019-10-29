Woman duped of her jewellery in South Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly duped of her jewellery by a man, who lured her by claiming that he can let her have 'darshan' of goddess Lakshmi in South Delhi area, police said. In her complaint, the woman said she went to a market in South Delhi area where a man asked her about yoga classes being conducted there. The woman said she did not know about any yoga classes, they said. Meanwhile, a nearby eatery owner came there and asked the woman to give him her jewellery -- gold chain, bangles -- offering her 'darshan' of goddess Lakshmi, a senior police officer said.He asked her to move 10 steps ahead to pay obeisance to the goddess, the accused then fled with her jewellery, he said.The woman told police that the accused was known to her and she trusted him.A case has been registered at the Tigri Police station and an investigation is underway, the police officer said. PTI NIT KJ