Woman ends life in Muzzafarnagar over alleged harassment by inlaws

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train over harassment by her inlaws, police said Wednesday.The incident happened in UP's Muzaffarnagar Tuesday.The woman, who has two daughters, was living with her parents after harassment by her inlaws, officials said.Her brother has filed a complaint against her husband's family and police said that they are investigating the case.