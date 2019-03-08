Woman entrepreneur from Mathura to represent India at global conference

Agra (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) A young woman entrepreneur from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh has been invited for representing India at an international conference in the United States. Pawani Khandelwal (24), promoter of a unique initiative to empower women by teaching them to drive two-wheelers, said she will represent the country at the conference on women entrepreneurship and economic empowerment to be held in Washington DC and Chicago from March 22. Khandelwal runs an organisation called 'Aatm Nirbhar' (meaning self-dependent) in five cities. It is run by women and for women. The organisation plans to spread its wings to 120 cities of the country by 2020. "Aatm Nirbhar has so far empowered over 5,000 women and will add a few zeros to the figure very soon," she told PTI, feeling immensely happy and grateful to have come this far. Khandelwal and nine other women heading social organisations across the globe have been selected for a fully-funded program by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation North America. The young entrepreneur from Mathura will talk about women empowerment, opportunities for women in the social sector, role of women in economic growth and importance of female employees in an organisation.She is a graduate from the Symbiosis Institute of Management, Pune and has been selected for MBA program by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. PTI CORR SRY