Woman falls off flyover after unidentified vehicle rams into motorcycle, injured

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman, riding pillion, was injured on Monday after she fell from a height of 50 feet from the Vikaspuri flyover in west Delhi when an unidentified vehicle hit the rear of the motorcycle, police said. A police team rushed to the spot after being informed about the accident at around 4 pm, they added. During inquiry, police learnt that Kunal (18), Sapna (20) and Jia (22) were going towards Janakpuri from Paschim Vihar on the motorcycle. Their vehicle was hit by a speeding vehicle. The impact of the accident was such that one of the pillion riders, Sapna, fell down from the flyover, a senior police officer said. Kunal was riding the motorcycle and lost its control after the vehicle was hit by another, the officer said. A video showing the woman falling from the flyover also surfaced on the social media. Police suspect that the unidentified vehicle, which hit the two-wheeler, was a car. Sapna was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, the officer added. The other two riders suffered minor injuries, the officer said. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle which hit the motorcycle. PTI AMP SLB CK