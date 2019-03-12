Woman falls on metro track at Dwarka Mor station, rescued: official

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were briefly affected after a woman fell on the tracks at Dwarka Mor station on Tuesday morning, officials said.The incident took place around 10:40 am."The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida was approaching the platform," the official said.The woman was rescued and sent to a hospital. Services were very briefly affected due to the incident and services were soon restored to normal, he added. The Blue Line connects Dwarka sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City. PTI KND VIT TDSTDS