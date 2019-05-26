Woman found dead in her home in UP

Muzaffarnagar, May 26 PTI) A 55-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Gudri Bazar locality under Kotwali Police Station here Sunday, police said.Sunita Kamboj, wife of Lalit Kumar Kamboj, was killed with a sharp edged weapon, SHO Anil Kapervan said, adding that the deceased's son was being questioned. The body has been sent for postmortem and the investigation is on, Kapervan added. PTI CORR RHL