Woman found dead in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old woman was found inside a drain in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday.As per the preliminary probe, the deceased was a resident of Bihar and was living with her husband in a rented accommodation in Herni village of the district.Some locals noticed the body and informed the police, an officer said, adding that the exact cause of death is being ascertained."The body has been sent for autopsy, while efforts are on to locate her husband who is missing," the official said.