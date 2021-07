Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman, who was missing since last week, was found dead near the Ganga Canal at Khatoli town here, police said Tuesday.According to Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh, police have arrested three persons in this case.The accused strangulated the woman to death and later dumped the body in a bag, the police said. PTI CORR DPB