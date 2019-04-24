Woman found dead in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a sugarcane field at Gadla village here, police said Wednesday. The body, which was found on Tuesday evening, had injury marks, according to DSP Ram Mohan Sharma."It seems she was strangled to death. The possibility of rape cannot be ruled out. Further action will be taken only after receiving the postmortem report," he said. PTI CORR RDK RDK ANBANB