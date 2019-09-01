Woman found dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 1 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was found dead at a garden in Jalalabad of Shamli district, police said on Sunday. They are suspecting it to be a case of honour killing. According to DSP Pradeep Singh, the body has been sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Niyamat Ali, and her brother Nazakat had been taken into custody, police said. Members of the woman's family had claimed that she had gone missing on August 29. She was allegedly strangled to death as there were injury marks on her throat. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further action. PTI CORR RDKRDK