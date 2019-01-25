Woman found dead three days after reported missing in Hyderabad's Miyapur

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a water sump at her house in Miyapur area here three days after she had gone missing, police said Thursday.Following a complaint by her brothers, the police registered a case of dowry death against her husband and in-laws, they said.The woman had married a cloth merchant seven years ago and the couple had three sons, officials said adding the woman had gone missing on Monday morning after which her brothers enquired about her to her husband and soon an argument broke out between them, later a missing person's complaint was filed.Police during the course of the investigation after going through CCTV footage from near the woman's house found that she had not left the house. Officials searched the inside of the house and found a water sump under a parked car in the premises.After opening the sump cover, the police found a decomposed body of a woman, and with the help of family members identified her.It was still not clear whether she was murdered or she committed suicide, police said adding her brothers complained against her husband and his parents accusing them of harassing their sister for additional dowry.Following the complaint a case of dowry death was registered and her husband was being questioned, police added. PTI VVK DIV INDIND