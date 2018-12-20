scorecardresearch
Woman found dead with her throat slit in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said Thursday.The body of Shakeela Akhter, a resident of Kaunian village, was recovered from an isolated place in the outskirts of the village late Wednesday evening, a police official said.He said Akhter reportedly had gone missing from her house a day earlier, adding that her body bore torture marks, indicating that she was murdered in a brutal manner.A case was registered in this connection and an investigation underway, the official said. PTI TAS AB IJT

