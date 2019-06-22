Woman found dead with throat slit

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was found murdered on Saturday at Tawli village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. According to Circle Officer (CO) Vijay Pratap Singh, the throat-slit body of Shabina was found outside the village. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons. The reason behind the killing is not yet ascertained, the CO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI CORR CKCK