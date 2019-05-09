Woman found hanging from tree, in-laws booked

Kota (Rajasthan), May 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old married woman was found hanging from a tree in the Pedola forest area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said Thursday. The woman, identified as Sunita Tanwar, a resident of Doulatpura village, was found hanging at around 2.30 am Wednesday, they said. "She had left home on Tuesday morning following which her father and relatives approached the Dangipur police. Prima facie it is a case of suicide," DSP Dhanphul Singh said. He said on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's family members, a case was registered against her husband Bhuriya Tanwar and six of his family for subjecting her to cruelty and abetting suicide under Sections 306 and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code. The woman's family alleged that she was being tortured by her husband and the in-laws due to which she took the extreme step, police said. The woman was a child bride and was sent to her in-laws' place two years ago after attaining adulthood, the DSP said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem amd further investigation into the matter is on, he said. PTI CORR RDKCK